HP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut Vs Vikramaditya Singh In Mandi | Check Education, Birthplace, and Net Worth Here

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat is heading for a high-voltage battle as Congress has nominated state minister Vikramaditya Singh, the nominal king of the former princely state of Bushahr, to compete against BJP candidate and actor Kangana Ranaut.

Vikramaditya Singh, son of the six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh, has a strong political lineage. Singh’s father and mother each have won the seat thrice. In the 2021 Lok Sabha bypoll, Singh campaigned in support of his mother.

Kangana Ranaut Vs Vikramaditya Singh: Know Their Education, Birthplace, and Net Worth

Kangana Ranaut: Networth

According to Lifestyle Asia, Kangana Ranaut boasts a net worth estimated at Rs 95 crore. Reports indicate that she commands between Rs 15-27 crore per film and charges Rs 3-3.5 crore for each advertisement. Additionally, she takes pride in owning the production house Manikarnika Films, situated in Pali Hills and valued at Rs 48 crores.

Kangana Ranaut: Education

Kangana Ranaut studied at the DAV School in Chandigarh, and after finishing with schooling she went on to study at a college in Shimla where she chose science as her core subject.

Kangana Ranaut: Birthplace And Family Background

Kangna Amardeep Ranaut was born on 23 March 1987 at Bhambla (now Surajpur), a small town in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, into a Rajput family. Her mother, Asha Ranaut, is a school teacher, and her father, Amardeep Ranaut, is a businessman.

Vikramaditya Singh: Net Worth

Vikramaditya Singh had declared assets worth over Rs 101 crore in 2022.

Vikramaditya Singh: Family Background

Vikramaditya Singh is son of Late Raja Virbhadra Singh, six time former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and former Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh. Vikramaditya is brother to Abhilasha Kumari, a former Judge. Vikramaditya Singh did his schooling from Bishop Cotton School, Shimla.

Vikramaditya Singh: Education

Vikramaditya Singh did his schooling from Bishop Cotton School, Shimla. He did his Graduation and Post-Graduation in History from Delhi University. Vikramaditya pursued his graduation B.A. in history from Hansraj College (DU) and post-graduate degree M.A. (Hons.) in History from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.







