12.7 C
New York

IIT Kharagpur Student Found Hanging In Hostel; Father Says ‘Why Is There So Much Stress?’

National

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

A fourth-year student K Kiran Chandra from the Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room. His father expressed his concern, stating, “Why is there so much stress among students at IIT? He was stressed due to a project.”

Source

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com