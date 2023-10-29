A fourth-year student K Kiran Chandra from the Electrical Engineering Department at IIT Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room. His father expressed his concern, stating, “Why is there so much stress among students at IIT? He was stressed due to a project.”
IIT Kharagpur Student Found Hanging In Hostel; Father Says 'Why Is There So Much Stress?'
