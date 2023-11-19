IITF 2023: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan is set to commence today, November 19, and will be accessible to the general public till November 27. The 42 edition of the India International Trade Fair(IITF), an annual magnum opus of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) will be held from November 14-27, 2023 in the newly built halls of the International Exhibitioncum Convention Centre (IECC) as well as in the existing halls at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Check theme, timings, entry ticket prize, traffic advisory, timings and parking facility here. – India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan: Check Entry Ticket Prize, Traffic Advisory, Timings And Parking Facility



