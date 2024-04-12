India Issues Advisory To Its Citizens

There are about 18,000 Indian nationals in Israel while Iran has about 4,000 Indian nationals.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Image: www.thedailybeast.com)

Indian Citizens: India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid the rising tensions between the two countries after the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria 11 days ago. Iran has blamed Israel for this attack and it has been feared that Iran may attack Israel soon.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indians living in Iran and Israel to exercise extreme caution about their safety and keep their activities to a minimum. “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel until further notice,” it said.

Contact Indian Embassies

“All those who are presently staying in Iran or Israel are requested to contact Indian Embassy there and get themselves registered,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Iran Could Attack Israel

The government’s advice comes amid rising tensions between the two countries after the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago. Iran has blamed Israel for this attack and it has been feared that Tehran may attack Israel soon.

Number Of Indians Present In Both Countries

There are about 18,000 Indian nationals in Israel, most of whom are caregivers and professionals in fields such as information technology. Iran is home to about 4,000 Indian nationals, including small businessmen and academics.

Last week, India expressed concern over the airstrike on a building of the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus that killed seven people, including Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called the attack “a violation of all international obligations and conventions”.







