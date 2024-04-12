According to the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions are expected in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, and Koraput on April 15.

Odisha Alerts Citizens for Heatwave as IMD Issues Yellow Warning

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has put several districts on alert following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of a return of heatwave conditions in parts of the state from April 15. The Special Relief Commission (SRC) has asked district authorities to take the necessary steps to circulate the warning message among the public and raise awareness about the health concerns related to the heat, particularly for infants and the elderly.

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow warning’, urging people to be updated about the situation. The SRC has advised people to take precautionary measures while venturing out during the noon hours, from 11 am to 3 pm, and has instructed district authorities to closely monitor the situation.

According to the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions are expected in the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, and Koraput on April 15.

The following day, April 16, the heatwave is likely to affect additional districts, including Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, and Jajpur.

This latest warning comes as Odisha has been battling rising temperatures, with the mercury touching 43°C in four towns across the state. The heatwave has already claimed lives, with sunstroke deaths reported in multiple districts.

As the summer progresses, the IMD has warned of further increases in temperature and the possibility of more intense heatwaves. The Odisha government’s proactive measures aim to minimise the impact of the heatwave on the state’s population and ensure that necessary precautions are taken to protect public health and well-being.

