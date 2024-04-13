Special Polling Stations Arranged For 5,000 Voters Displaced by Manipur Violence

live

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, China is helping Russia ramp up its defence industrial base at such a large scale that Moscow is now undertaking its most ambitious expansion in military manufacturing since the Soviet era

Breaking News LIVE, April 13, 2024: While the grim memories of the ethnic violence, which left many dead and scores displaced, still fresh in the minds of voters, 29 special polling stations have been set up ahead of the Lok Sabha elctions for about 5,000 people, who are presently sheltered in camps. Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, China is helping Russia ramp up its defence industrial base at such a large scale that Moscow is now undertaking its most ambitious expansion in military manufacturing since the Soviet era, CNN reported, citing senior Biden administration officials. One of the official claimed that the Chinese and Russian entitles have also been working jointly to produce drones inside of Russia. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on national and international events.







