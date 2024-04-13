The workers are upset because Congress high command formed an alliance with RLP without the consent of the local Congress state unit.

MAJOR Setback For Congress Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls: 400 Workers Quit Party In Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Congress party in Rajasthan is grappling with a significant crisis as approximately 400 party workers decided to resign from their primary membership, leaving a severe blow to the party’s strength. This mass exodus has left the Congress in a vulnerable position, according to reports. The situation worsened as the Congress formed an alliance with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on the Nagaur Lok Sabha seat. The decision to field RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal as the candidate in Nagaur by the Congress further fueled tensions within the party ranks.

In a related development, three Congress workers faced a six-year suspension for allegedly supporting BJP candidate Jyoti Mirdha, following a complaint lodged by Beniwal. The suspension of these workers, including former MLA Bhararam, Kuchera Municipality Chairperson Tejpal Mirdha, and Sukharam Dodwadiya, led to uproar among Congress members in Nagaur.

In protest against the suspension, the three leaders resigned from the party, exacerbating the turmoil within the Rajasthan Congress.

Tejpal Mirdha, meanwhile, called a press conference on Friday and said, “Congress was in a strong position in Nagaur during Assembly polls. It won four out of eight seats. Even in Lok Sabha polls, its position was equally strong. Despite this, why was the alliance formed with the RLP.”

“Hanuman Beniwal is a tool who is trying to destroy the Congress in Nagaur. Congress workers have been deeply shocked with the formation of alliance with such a person. That’s why we all are giving our collective resignation letter,” he added.

Mirdha said that the Congress high command formed an alliance with RLP without the consent of the local Congress state unit. “This alliance has been imposed on us. RLP had worked to defeat Congress in the entire district. We never shared the stage with BJP. Still, Beniwal expelled us from the party. The Congress, without any information or showcause notice, directly issued a Tughlaqi decree and expelled us,” he said.

“Now Congress is no longer the same party which it used to be in the past. Here one person is running the party according to his own wish and will. It is important that this message reaches the Congress high command that the party is destroying itself in Rajasthan. Recently, Beniwal in one of his campaigns has said that Congress has five to seven such party workers who are campaigning for the BJP in the guise of Congressmen. Such people should be thrown out,” he said, adding, “I have been telling the same thing to District Congress President Zakir Hussain and Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.”

On Monday night, Congress suspended three party workers for six years which included Tejpal Mirdha, who is a cousin of Jyoti Mirdha.







