PM Modi, President Murmu, Other Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919

PM Modi and President Murmu pay tribute to Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims(Photo Credit: X@dpradhanbjp)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the people killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. PM Modi shared a video defining the incident and showcasing the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the victims. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is a tragic event in Indian history that happened on April 13, 1919, in Amritsar, Punjab, during British colonial rule. It was a turning point in India’s struggle for independence. Sharing a post on X, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “On behalf of my family members across the country, I pay my heartfelt tribute to all the brave martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Acts, which granted the colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation in what became one of the most brutal turns in their occupation of India. Remembering the victims of the massacre, President Droupadi Murmu said said that the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will keep inspiring the coming generations.

“My heartfelt tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed everything for the motherland in Jallianwala Bagh! The countrymen will always be indebted to all those great souls who sacrificed their lives for Swaraj. I am sure that the spirit of patriotism of those martyrs will always inspire the coming generations,”

जलियांवाला बाग में मातृभूमि के लिए सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले सभी स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को मेरी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि! स्वराज के लिए प्राणों का उत्सर्ग करने वाली उन सभी महान आत्माओं के प्रति देशवासी सदैव ऋणी रहेंगे। मुझे विश्वास है कि उन बलिदानियों की देश-भक्ति की भावना आने वाली…

Jallianwala Bagh massacre What Happened on April 13th, 1919?

Jallianwala Bagh massacre victims: Political Leaders pay tribute to the Victims

Recalling the sacrifices made by the people at Jallianwala Bagh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed heartfelt tributes. “Remembering the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar who were massacred on this day in 1919. I salute their supreme courage and sacrifice. Their sacrifice will always be remembered” Singh posted on X.

“Today, we remember the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The killing instilled a fiercer determination to throw off the colonial yoke. This quest continues, now as the goal of achieving a Viksit Bharat,” EAM Dr S Jaishankar wrote on X.

Remembering the martyrs who lost their lives in the #JallianwalaBagh massacre, one of the most cold-blooded acts of colonial barbarity. The merciless murder of unarmed citizens will remain a blot on humanity. The unparalleled courage and sacrifice of our martyrs will keep…

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X,” Remembering the martyrs who lost their lives in the #JallianwalaBagh massacre, one of the most cold-blooded acts of colonial barbarity. The merciless murder of unarmed citizens will remain a blot on humanity. The unparalleled courage and sacrifice of our martyrs will keep inspiring the present and the future generations to spread the message of peace and non-violence.”







