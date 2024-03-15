India Responds Sharply To USA’s ‘Concern’ Over CAA, Issues Statement

Matthew Miller said that the USA government is ‘closely monitoring’ the act’s implementation.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (File)

India Responds To USA: Reacting to US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller’s observation on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), India has squarely established that it is an internal matter of India.

In a sharp retort to the USA’s ‘concerns’ over the Act, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India’s pluralistic traditions are best not attempted.”

Matthew Miller said on Thursday that they (USA government) are ‘concerned’ about the notification of the CAA rules in India and that the USA is ‘closely monitoring’ the act’s implementation.

“We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11. We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles,” Miller had said on Thursday in response to a question at a daily briefing.

A statement in this regard has been issued by the Indian Government which is as follows:

“The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) is an internal matter of India and is in keeping with India’s inclusive traditions and our long-standing commitment to human rights. The Act grants a safe haven to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who have entered India on or before 31st Dec 2014.

The CAA is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship. It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity and supports human rights.

As regards the U.S. State Department’s statement on the implementation of CAA, we are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted.

India’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens. There are no grounds for any concern on treatment of minorities. Vote bank politics should not determine views about a laudable initiative to help those in distress.

Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India’s pluralistic traditions and the region’s post Partition history are best not attempted.

Partners and well-wishers of India should welcome the intent with which this step has been taken.”

The Indian Government notified the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules on Monday, March 11. The CAA rules aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.







