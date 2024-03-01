Breaking News: A Chetak helicopter, en route to Jaipur, made a precautionary landing in fields in village Didwana due to Engine Chip Warning light.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Breaking News: Indian Army’s Chetak Helicopter Makes Dramatic Touch Down After Engine Chip Warning

Jaipur: A Chetak helicopter which was en route to Rajasthan’s Jaipur, made a precautionary emergency landing in fields after its Engine Chip Warning light turned on Friday. The army’s chopper landed in fields around 10:35 am in Didwana, which is 100 km away from the capital city Jaipur, news agency ANI reported citing an army official. No VIPs were present in the chopper at the time of the incident.

One Chetak helicopter en route to Jaipur, Rajasthan made a precautionary landing in fields at 10:35 AM in village Didwana (100kms short of Jaipur) due to Engine Chip Warning light. No VIP was present on board. The issue has been rectified and the chopper has moved towards its… — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

The official informed that the issue was rectified and the helicopter has moved towards its scheduled destination.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







