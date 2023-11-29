Jagran Lakecity University Holds 8th Convocation Ceremony on November 29th 2023

Nearly 622 students from across various Indian states received doctoral, master’s, and bachelor’s degrees.

Sudha Murty and Piyush Pandey conferred with Honorius Causa

Jagran Lakecity University held its Eighth Convocation ceremony on 29th November 2023 at their campus in Bhopal.

Chief Guest Mrs. Sudha Murty and Guest of Honour Mr. Piyush Pandey with Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University

The ceremony included the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate upon Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree, Smt Sudha Murty, Author, Philanthropist, Chairperson Murty Trust and upon Padma Shree Shri. Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India and iconic global creative leader.

Students from the Batch 2022-23 with their Degrees

The University awarded 612 UG and PG degrees and 10 PhD degrees while students outstanding efforts and exceptional achievements were recognized with 9 Gold Medals and 26 Rank Certificates.

Smt Sudha Murty during her keynote address said, today I call on you, Class of 2023, to use this opportunity to embark on a glorious phase of your professional journey. I call on you to serve. It doesn’t matter how you serve – what matters is that you choose to serve. When you serve, you start to view every problem as an opportunity. When you serve, you connect with the world.

Piyush Pandey in his address said when you receive your degrees, you won’t just be getting a piece of paper with your name on it; you will have earned membership within a pantheon of graduates who’ve used what they’ve learned to make the world a better place. He appreciated the role played by Jagran Lakecity University in bringing about a qualitative change in media education in central India.

Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, JLU speaking on the occasion said, “Convocation is a very special time for our students and their families. It is the culmination of all their hard work and dedication throughout years of study and marks a powerful milestone. These ceremonies, and especially the honoured guests were conferred with Honorary Doctorate and showered their blessings, reflect the best of our vision, commitment and excellence that distinguish our graduates as alumni of Jagran Lakecity University.”

Jagran Lakecity University is currently offering 50+ UGC-approved programs and diverse academic and growth opportunities.

For more information, please visit jlu.edu.in.