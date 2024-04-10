NationalPolitics

Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Against Delhi HC Order Dismissing His Plea Challenging Arrest In Liquor Scam

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved to Supreme Court a day after Delhi High Court dismissed his petition challenging his arrest in the liquor policy case. His counsel will raise the issue in front of the country’s top court at around 10.30 am and also request for the urgent hearing.

Notably, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the Delhi CM’s challenge to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. The court noted that the central agency had no other option after Kejriwal skipped all the summons in the money laundering case related to Delhi liquor scam case. The court also highlighted that the allegation made by ED that the Delhi CM was involved in the use and concealment of alleged proceeds of crime.




