Will Resign, Withdraw Support If Modi Govt Changes Constitution, Says THIS NDA Ally

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said he will resign and his party will withdraw support to the BJP if the Narendra Modi-led government made any attempts to change the constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 9. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief and BJP ally, Ramdas Athawale, Tuesday said he will resign from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet and his party will leave the BJP-led NDA if the Modi government makes any attempt to change the constitution.

Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra who is presently the Union Minister of State for Social Justice in the Modi Cabinet, rejected allegations levelled by the opposition Congress that the BJP-led NDA government is planning to change the constitution if the ruling alliance wins over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

“With no issues against the present Modi-led NDA government, the Congress along with other opposition parties is trying to mislead people alleging that if this government wins 400 plus seats, it would change the Constitution. Their accusation is completely baseless,” Athawale said in Gondia while campaigning for NDA candidate Sunil Mendhe who is contesting from the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat.

“If (Narendra Modi) government makes any such attempt, I will resign from the cabinet and withdraw support to the BJP,” the Bharatiya Janata Party ally asserted.

The Minister showered praises on Prime Minister Modi, calling him a “man with vision”, who is working for the progress of the country.

Hegde’s remarks trigger row

Notably, BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde recently triggered speculations amongst political circles when he stated that the saffron party needed a two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and “set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress”.

The BJP subsequently moved to defuse the row sparked by Hegde’s remarks as it dubbed it as his “personal opinion” and sought a clarification from him.

