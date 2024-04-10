India, Kazakhstan Discuss Cross-Border Terrorism, Security Challenges At Astana Meet: MEA

The 5th meeting of the India-Kazakhstan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held on April 8, this year.

The India-Kazakhstan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism held its fifth meeting on Tuesday (April 8) in Astana during which the two nations discussed key issues such as cross-border terrorism and security challenges in South Asia.

During the Astana meet, the two countries assessed counter-terrorism challenges, and also exchanged views on cross-border terrorism and terrorist threats, including State-sponsored terrorism in South Asia, according to an official release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two sides also discussed terrorist activities in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and the challenges faced in combating these.

“The two sides assessed counter terrorism challenges, including the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing,” the MEA release read.

Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation through exchange of information, capacity building, training programmes, and cooperation at the multilateral fora such as the UN, EAG and SCO.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (CT), Ministry of External Affairs, KD Dewal; while the Kazakh delegation was spearheaded by Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the MEA release said.

Both sides agreed to hold the 6th meeting of JWG on CT in India on a mutually-convenient date.








