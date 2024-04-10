Durg Bus Accident: 12 Dead, 14 Injured In Chhattisgarh, President Murmu, PM Modi Express Condolences

Durg Bus Accident: A tragic incident has emerged from Chhattisgarh where at least 12 employees of a private company lost their lives and 14 others sustained injuries after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in the Durg district on Tuesday night. President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and condoled the loss of lives.

President Droupadi Murmu took to X (formerly Twitter) to mourn the victims, “The news of many people getting killed in a bus accident in Durg district of Chhattisgarh is very sad. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families! I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she wrote.

छत्तीसगढ़ के दुर्ग जिले में एक बस के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से अनेक लोगों के हताहत होने का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। सभी शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहन संवेदनाएं! मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 9, 2024

PM Modi posted, “The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, is extremely sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”

छत्तीसगढ़ के दुर्ग में हुआ बस हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की निगरानी में स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2024

The tragic incident took place at 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

According to Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary, 12 passengers were killed on the spot while another 14 sustained severe injuries after the bus fell into a ditch in Durg.

“The bus carrying labourers of the Kedia Distillery fell into a ditch near Kumhari around 8.30 pm, resulting in the deaths of approximately 12 individuals while 14 others were injured and admitted to a hospital,” Choudhary said.

“Out of the 14, Twelve were referred to AIIMS (Raipur), while the remaining two are receiving treatment at a private hospital. All of them are currently in stable condition and we are providing them with the best possible care,” the collector added.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma also visited AIIMS Raipur and met the injured persons.

After meeting the injured, Deputy CM Sharma said, “It was an unfortunate incident. The workers were on their way to Kedia Distillery on a bus when the accident took place. There are ditches, 20-feet deep, on both sides of the road. They had been taking the same route for about 20 years, but it so happened that the bus, today, lost control, overturned and fell into a ditch.”

“One of the injured passengers informed that the headlights of the bus weren’t switched on, which may have also contributed to the accident,” he added.

Earlier, expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took to his official X handle to post, “I was saddened by the news of a bus, packed with employees of a private firm, meeting with an accident near Kumhari in Durg.”

“I also received news that 11 of the employees sadly perished in the accident,” the tweet added.”I pray to the Almighty to bring peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. Adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured employees. I wish them a speedy recovery.”







