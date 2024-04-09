Home

News

Congress Will Establish Muslim Personal Law If Voted To Power: Amit Shah In Rally Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

During a rally in Assam, Amit Shah targeted the Congress Manifesto and said that if voted to power, Congress will establish Muslim Personal Law..

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Ahead of the first voting phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will begin on April 19, the political parties have been actively campaigning to garner votes of the public and a major means of the same is public rallies. Today, Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed a rally in Assam where he spoke about a lot of things and also launched an attack on the Congress Manifesto. According to Amit Shah, in case Congress is voted to power, they will establish the Muslim Personal Law. The Home Minister also said how under the Modi government, China has not been able to take an inch of Indian land and there has been no infiltration.

‘Congress Will Establish Muslim Personal Law If Voter To Power’

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the Congress has promised in its manifesto that they would establish Muslim Personal Law in the country if voted to power. Hitting out at the Congress party over its election manifesto, the Home Minister said, “Congress has mentioned in its manifesto that if they come to power, they will establish Muslim Personal Law. Our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has put a ban on child marriages. We brought UCC in Uttarakhand.”

‘Choose Between PM Modi-led NDA And Rahul Gandhi-Led INDIA Bloc’

Addressing a public meeting in Assam’s Lakhimpur, the Home Minister said that the people have to choose between PM Modi-led NDA and Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc. “You will have to decide on April 19 as to who will be your MP, which party will form the government and who shall be the next Prime Minister. You have two options. On one side you have the INDI alliance under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and on the other side, you have the BJP under Narendra Modi’s leadership. You have to vote to keep in mind that Modi ji becomes Prime Minister for the third term and BJP will form the government with over 400 seats,” Shah said.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be conducted in a total of seven phases; the first phase will take place on April 19 and the last will begin on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will be done on June 4, 2024.

(Inputs from ANI)







