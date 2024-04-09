NationalPolitics

Raj Thackeray Supports PM Modi, Offers Support to Ruling Alliance in Maharashtra

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 34 mins ago
0 52 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Raj Thackeray Supports PM Modi, Offers Support to Ruling Alliance in Maharashtra

Thackeray also asked his party workers to start preparing for the state assembly elections which are due later this year.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Raj Thackeray Supports PM Modi, Offers Support to Ruling Alliance in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday offered unconditional support to the ruling `Mahayuti’ alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra. Speaking at his party’s Gudi Padwa rally here, he also declared support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would decide the “future of the country.”

Thackeray also asked his party workers to start preparing for the state assembly elections which are due later this year.

Notably, the MNS has not fielded any candidate for the Lok Sabha elections yet.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 34 mins ago
0 52 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Delhi Court Says Probe Materials Shows Arvind Kejriwal’s Involvement In Excise Policy Scam; Verdict Soon

8 hours ago

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Assets Increased By 3150 pc Since 2019 Polls

8 hours ago

Can BJP, CPI Dethrone Congress Scion Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad?

9 hours ago

Evocus Launches Evocus Hydration IV: The Ultimate Drink Mix for Rapid Hydration

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow