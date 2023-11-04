Kerala Karunya KR-626 Lottery Result 2023 Today 04-11-23 LIVE: Saturday Lucky Draw Result(OUT); Check Winners List, Ticket Number, Cash Prize Here

Kerala State Lottery Saturday results will be released today, November 4, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Karunya KR-626 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday
Source
Kerala State Lottery Saturday results will be released today, November 4, 2023, after 2:55 PM. The live results for the Kerala Karunya KR-626 Lottery Result 2023 will begin at 2:55 PM, and the official results will be published at 4:00 PM on Saturday