Kinder Women’s Hospital & Fertility Centre in Bengaluru Honoured as the City’s Emerging Mother and Child Care Facility

Kinder Womens Hospital & Fertility Centre, a prominent healthcare institution in Bengaluru, has been honoured with the prestigious Times Health Excellence Award 2023. This much coveted award recognizes the hospital as the “Best Emerging Mother and Child Care Hospital in Bangalore“, showcasing its commitment to quality healthcare and patient satisfaction.

Speaking on this prestigious recognition, Kinder Hospitals CEO, Mr. Renjith Krishnan, commented, “This award is a reflection of our tireless commitment to excellence in mother and child care. It reinforces our resolve to continue innovating and setting higher standards in healthcare. Each member of our team, from doctors to support staff, has played a pivotal role in this journey, and this accolade belongs to every one of them. As we celebrate this milestone, we renew our pledge to provide unparalleled care and service to our community.”

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of Bollywood star Mr. Suniel Shetty. His charismatic presence added to the celebration of this significant achievement.

Mr. Krishnan, along with COO Mr. Sudhindra G Bhat and Marketing Head, Mr. Kiran, accepted the esteemed accolade on behalf of the entire Kinder family. This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the entire team at Kinder Womens Hospital & Fertility Centre.

Under the umbrella of Kindorama Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Kinder Hospital has consistently upheld international standards in healthcare. This award is a recognition of their relentless dedication to providing compassionate care and setting new benchmarks in the health sector. Their commitment to offering comprehensive and quality healthcare services at an affordable cost has made a significant impact on all strata of society.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

As Kinder Womens Hospital & Fertility Centre continues its journey towards healthcare excellence, this award serves as an inspiration to keep striving for the highest standards. The hospital pledges to maintain its trajectory of excellence, furthering its mission to provide hope, healing, and the best possible care to every patient.

About Kinder Womens Hospital & Fertility Centre

Kinder Women’s Hospital and Fertility Centre is an international venture with expertise from Singapore and India converging to provide superlative care to women and children’s healthcare. Kinder is already well known in Kerala and we have now come up with our latest state-of-the-art facility at Mahadevapura, Graphite India Road, Bengaluru.

The facility envisaged being a trend-setter in comprehensive women healthcare providing affordable quality services at par with international standards. The research arm comprises high-profile specialties with outstanding international reputations, enabling new technologies to be delivered to our patients.

Our complete care with the finest technology and talent has created hopes and new possibilities for women and children.

At Kinder, we believe that a mom is also along with her child and in this regard, our Obstetrics department ensures that the way to your parenthood is a beautiful and memorable journey. Our team of doctors, nurses, dieticians, yoga therapists and health educators together are always there to meet your needs and assist throughout your pregnancy.