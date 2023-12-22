Kurukshetra Witnesses Launch of 15 kW Solar Plant, Marking a New Era in Sustainable Development

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy and community service, Kurukshetra today celebrated the inauguration of a state-of-the-art 15 kW solar plant. Spearheaded by the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team of Genpact India Private Limited, this remarkable initiative was unveiled at the program office of the Annamrita Foundation.

Genpact CSR Delegation along with the Annamrita Foundation Team at Annamrita Kurukshetra Kitchen

The newly established facility boasts a world-class setup, including cutting-edge machinery and innovative Six Sigma processes. This solar plant is a testament to Genpacts commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

The solar plant will play a pivotal role in powering the midday meal facility of the Annamrita Foundation, which is dedicated to serving over 50,000 underprivileged school students daily in the Kurukshetra, Pehowa, and Ladwa blocks. The initiative covers more than 450 schools and is supported by a fleet of 24 customized transportation vans.

Marking 16 years of unwavering service since 2007, the Annamrita Foundation continues to uplift this town of huge heritage and cultural significance. The Genpact team, led by Mr. Sanjay Bhatia, lauded the sites impeccable management and the impact of the solar plant. This green energy source significantly reduces reliance on fossil fuels and coal, thus decreasing carbon footprints and thermal plant consumption.

Importantly, the energy savings from the solar plant allow the Annamrita Foundation to enhance the nutritional value of meals provided to school children. In addition to feeding students, the foundation also extends its services to patients at the local civil hospital.

The Genpact delegation, deeply impressed by the discipline and efficiency observed during their interactions with the Annamrita Foundation and the Elementary Education Department of the District Administration of Kurukshetra, was also given a tour of the plant and nearby heritage sites in Kurukshetra, the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita.

In recognition of their support, a plaque was dedicated to Genpacts CSR efforts, marking their significant contribution to establishing the plant.

Dhananjaya Krishna Das, Trustee of the Annamrita Foundation, expressed his heartfelt commitment, “We are fully dedicated, with our heart and soul, to these wonderful school children. These are the assets of our country, and we are confident that through providing nutritious meals, we will significantly enhance their education. This, in turn, will make them vital contributors to the progression and advancement of our nation.”

About Annamrita Foundation

A not-for-profit, non-religious, non-sectarian public charitable trust, Annamrita Foundation was formed on April 23, 2004, and under its Haryana chapter is currently serving more than 2,50,000 healthy meals every day in more than 2500 schools of Haryana under mid-day meal scheme since 2007. The foundation serves hot and fresh meals, prepared with the highest standards of hygiene and quality ingredients that meet the nutritional requirements of growing children. The trust is registered under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, of 1950.

Founded as the ISKCON Food Relief Foundation, the Annamrita Foundation has been a beacon of hope and nourishment for the underprivileged. With a focus on holistic development and sustainability, the foundation continues to profoundly impact society.