LAKHY Football ToTo: Rs. 10,000 Lotto celebrates its first winner, marking a historic moment in the games journey. Following an intense week of anticipation and nail-biting predictions, many participants have won the game. Picture this: entering the Lotto was as budget-friendly as treating yourself with a chewing gum.

To honor the game’s launch, LAKHY the Tiger, Parimatchs official brand hero, generously granted all participants an extra treat-two correct predictions, maximizing players chances of winning.

In total, 1410 winners who guessed a minimum of 6 predictions shared the prize pool in the LAKHY Football ToTo. The Grand Winner of Rs. 10,000 main prize demonstrated remarkable skill by accurately predicting the outcomes of all 10 featured football events, including two provided by LAKHY the Tiger.

Parimatch continues to redefine the landscape of iGaming, offering sport fans all over the world an unparalleled range of gaming options tailored to their interests. Players can easily level up the fun by not only watching their favorite matches but also putting their sports skills and knowledge to the test and winning rewards with just a few clicks.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform, that provides a complete suite of sports and gaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the worlds top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of such cricket teams as MI Cape Town and Jamaica Tallawahs, an exclusive global partner of a football team Chelsea F.C. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading betting brands in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.