Learners from Manthan School Win the Prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

3 learners from Manthan School have received Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards to acknowledge their exceptional performance in the March 2023 Cambridge International Education examination series.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world. The winning students excelled in Cambridge IGCSE examinations.

Cambridge qualifications equip learners with the knowledge, understanding and skills they need to thrive in and outside the classroom, at university and beyond. The qualifications are recognised and valued by leading universities worldwide.

Manthan School students received their Top in the World awards in the ceremony hosted on January 28, 2024, at The Lalit, Mumbai. Haasini and Ishan received awards for being Top in the World in Cambridge IGCSE Economics, and Vivaan received two awards – Top in the World in Cambridge IGCSE Mathematics (Without Coursework) and Top in the World in Cambridge IGCSE Information & Communication Technology.

Ruchika Upadhyay, the Vice Principal and Head of Academics & Social Studies at Manthan said that the awards recognised the talent and commitment of both learners and staff. She said, “Receiving these awards is a credit to the diligence, determination, and intellect of our teachers and students. As a school, we take great pride in all your efforts and for always striving for excellence. Your achievements will pave the way for others and add to Manthans overall accomplishments. All the Best for your future endeavours!”

Poulami Ghosh, Manager – South India, Cambridge International Education said, “Congratulations to Cambridge learners and teachers at Manthan School who have worked so hard to achieve tremendous success in Cambridge exams. With these Cambridge qualifications, students are well-prepared for their next steps and all the exciting opportunities that lie ahead. I wish you all the very best for the future.”

About Manthan School

Manthan School is a part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP) – a global community of 80+ schools across 22 countries. It was set up with a mission to build socially aware and responsible citizens. Manthan is a place where children are not afraid to be their authentic selves and learn to create a positive impact in their communities. The vision of the school is to provide an all-round education and nurture a child’s innate curiosity to help the child achieve excellence. To know more about Manthan School, visit www.manthanschool.org.

About International Schools Partnership (ISP)

International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global network of 80+ schools across 22 countries, serving students aged 2 to 18. With learners and learning at its core, ISP continuously strives for improvement to create positive educational experiences for students, teachers, leaders and parents in all its schools.

About Cambridge

Cambridge University Press & Assessment is part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators.

With recognised qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

Learn more at www.cambridgeinternational.org.