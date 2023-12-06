Lentra to Host the 2nd Edition of the Digital Lending Summit in Mumbai on December 13 to Further Ignite Innovation in Lending Ecosystem

‘Growth for All’ takes center stage at this years summit

Leaders from the RBI, prominent banks, and NBFCs to grace the event with their presence

Lentra, the leading digital lending SaaS platform is geared up to host its 2nd edition of its annual flagship event, Digital Lending Summit. This summit is slated to take place on December 13 in Mumbai. The event will serve as a collaborative platform in bringing together a diverse set of industry players including the incumbent banks, NBFCs, new age Fintech Lenders, regulators, service providers, consumers etc. to explore strategic collaborations and partnerships and thus help more people enter and leverage the formal financial system. Participate in the Lentra Digital Lending Summit 2023 by registering at tinyurl.com/5n7276t7.

Lentra to host the 2nd Edition of the Digital Lending Summit in Mumbai on December 13

“As India targets a $5 trillion economy in the near future, the role of credit access, propelled by technological innovations, becomes paramount in realizing this ambitious goal and contributing to Indias overarching growth narrative. To showcase digital tools and foster discussions on expanding credit access, Lentra is organizing the Lentra Digital Lending Summit 2023. This summit presents a unique opportunity to leverage Indias lending strength, initiating a concerted effort to transform the landscape of credit acquisition and delivery. With engaging discussions, insightful interactions, and a prestigious felicitation ceremony, the Lentra Digital Lending Summit 2023 is poised to become a crucial catalyst in Indias economic progress,” said Sandeep Mathur, Chief Revenue Officer, Lentra.

Under the theme of ‘Empowering Economic Growth for all, Bridging the Credit Gap‘, the summit aims to offer a comprehensive view of the digital lending ecosystem in India, and an interactive platform to understand key market trends, enablers, and drivers as well as new players entering in this space through panel discussions, special addresses, and various breakout sessions. Shri Jayant Kumar Dash, Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India, is going to grace the event and deliver a keynote session on improving credit access via inclusive policies and interventions.

This flagship event will witness participation from distinguished speakers, including Arvind Vohra (Head – Retail Assets, HDFC Bank), Ashwini Kumar Tewari (MD, SBI), Sandeep Batra (MD, HSBC), Ramesh Iyer (CEO, Mahindra Fin), Rakesh Singh (MD & CEO, ABFL), Karthik Srinivasan (CBO, HDBFS), Shalini Warrier (ED, Federal Bank), Ratan Kumar Kesh (ED & COO, Bandhan Bank), and Ajay Rajan (Country Head Digital & Transaction Banking, YES Bank) will share their insights.

The day-long event will include breakout sessions with industry experts like Santanu Basu (Head SME, ABFL), Sumant Rampal (Group Head, HDFC Bank), Rajnish Khare (CDO, UBI), Ashish Abharam (Head, Credit Analytics & Innovation, HDFC Bank), Markandey Upadhyay (Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Piramal Finance), and Chitrabhanu KG (Country Head – Retail Assets & Cards, Federal Bank).

The event will recognise and acknowledge the achievements of trailblazing lenders, who are creating significant impact through their pioneering credit products in diverse lending sectors, encompassing Consumer Finance, Priority Sector, Education Financing, and more.

The attendees will also get first-hand experience of some innovative lending solutions across the loan cycle at the Lentra Engagement Zone, that will include Persona-based loan journey, SME Straight-through journey, Trader-loan journey, Credit on UPI, to name a few.

As a special highlight, there will be a Fireside Chat with former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, exploring the mindset for achieving excellence, drawing unique lessons from global sporting excellence applicable to lasting business success.

The event is supported by AWS, IDfy, MongoDB, Arya.ai and Mihup.

About Lentra

Founded in 2019, Lentra is enabling banks in democratising digital lending through its SaaS platform. It empowers banks (& NBFCs) to create custom loan products and enhance customer experiences, through its API-driven modular architecture. Currently, Lentras digital lending platform serves over 50 banks, has processed over $20 billion worth of loan applications, with 2 million loans being processed every month. Lentra supports its customers in expanding their reach, reducing non-performing assets, optimising operational efficiencies, and using Pay-as-you-go pricing for their growth. Lentra is backed by investors like BVP, Citi, HDFC, MUFG, SIG & Vy.

To read more, please visit Lentra.ai.