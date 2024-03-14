Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule Likely to be Announced This Week: Report

On Wednesday, the Elections Commission team visited Jammu and Kashmir to review the poll preparedness and when polls can be held in the Union Territory.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Latest Update

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission is likely to announce the full schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 this week, a report by Mint said on Thursday. Th report also suggested that the EC is expected to declare the general election date after its Jammu and Kashmir visit.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court last year had asked the central government to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024 and restore statehood at the earliest.

Holding a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll body will decide on holding Lok Sabha Elections and Assembly Elections together or separately in Jammu and Kashmir after reviewing the security situation.

The long wait for Jammu and Kashmir seems to have come to an end as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering holding simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

A team from the poll body, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory.

“We are concerned about Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K. The majority of political parties we met in Srinagar and Jammu demanded that Assembly and Lok Sabha polls be held simultaneously,” CEC Rajiv Kumar told media persons at Jammu.

“As far as holding Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously, we will take a final call after a thorough security review and consultations with the political parties. One thing is sure: we want early Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K.”

Kumar said strict vigil will be maintained on online cash transfers through wallets in Jammu and Kashmir. People above 85 years and those with disability will be provided voting at home facility in J-K.

Chief Election Commissioner further said that the Election Commission has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) related to the electoral bonds and will share all relevant information in time.

Kumar also informed that there will be a total of 76,876 service voters in 2024, for whom ballot service will be provided. Apart from that, all security agencies are aware, and the district police chiefs, top police officers of the Kashmir region were asked about the on-ground security situation in the state and the requirement of additional security forces.

When asked about Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party not getting allowed to the meeting held by the election commission, he said, “There is a dispute in the party, we meet national parties and regional parties. This party is under dispute; when their dispute is settled, we will meet them.”







