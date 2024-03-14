Belarus Calls For UNSC Reforms, Backs India Bid to Gain Permanent Seat at Security Council

watch | On being asked about the number of people getting citizenship after CAA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says “There are a lot of people, there is no count as of now. Due to the miscampaign going on, many people will hesitate to file an application. I want to assure everyone to apply here and have faith in the Narendra Modi government that you will be given citizenship with retrospective effect. This law is accepting you as a refugee. If you have entered India illegally, there will be no criminal case against you…There is no need for anyone to get scared. Everyone will be given equal rights as they will become the citizens of India…”

watch | On being asked about the number of people getting citizenship after CAA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says “There are a lot of people, there is no count as of now. Due to the miscampaign going on, many people will hesitate to file an application. I want to assure… pic.twitter.com/Byg6ee16wi — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024