Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to Fight LS Polls from Wayanad

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls from Wayanad, Hindustan Times reported. The Congress on Thursday convened a meeting of the party’s central election committee to finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced ‘youth manifesto’ to attend to the grievances of the nation’s youth. The manifesto promises to guarantee an annual job package of 1 lakh for diploma holders up to the age of 25, a commitment to enact stringent laws to get rid of paper leaks, the establishment of social security measures in the gig economy, the fulfillment of 30 lakh government job vacancies, and the initiation of ‘Yuva Roshni’ aimed at fostering startups among individuals below 40 years of age.