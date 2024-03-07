CBI Busts Multi-State Network Trafficking Indians To Russia On Pretext Of Overseas Jobs

A CBI spokesperson said the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed across front bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes, putting their lives in danger.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mohammed Asfan (L), a Hyderabad resident, was among the Indians “duped” by agents on the promise of jobs and taken to Russia and forced to work as a “helper” for the Russian Army.

Russia-Ukraine War: Day after news emerged about the death of a Hyderabad man, who was taken to Russia after being duped on the pretext of a high-paying overseas job and forced work as a “helper” for the Russian Army, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said it has busted a major network involved in trafficking young Indian men Russia-Ukraine war zone under the guise of providing them employment abroad.

An official statement by the central probe agency said it has found 35 instances in which youngsters were taken to Russia after being lured with false promises of high-paying jobs via social media channels and local contacts and agents, adding that efforts are underway to identify the victims.

Giving details, a CBI spokesperson said the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed across front bases in the Russia-Ukraine war zone against their wishes, putting their lives in danger.

Multi-state network

“The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several states across the country and they are operating in an organised manner,” the CBI spokesperson said.

The federal agency has registered an FIR against some visa consultancy firms and agents. It was followed by searches in 13 locations across Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

As per the agency’s statement, the following firms and their top officials have been booked across various states; 24×7 RAS Overseas Foundation in Delhi and its director Suyash Mukut, O S D Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd in Mumbai and its director Rakesh Pandey, Adventure Visa Services Pvt Ltd in Chandigarh and its director Manjeet Singh, and Baba Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd in Dubai and its director Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan alias Baba.

“It has been ascertained that some of the victims also suffered grievous injuries in the war zone,” the official said.

“So far, cash worth over Rs 50 lakh, incriminating documents and electronic records like laptops, mobiles, desktops and CCTV footage have been seized. Searches are going on. Certain suspects have also been detained for questioning at various locations,” he added.

Hyderabad man killed in Russia

The development comes a day after the news broke about the death of Mohammed Asfan, a Hyderabad resident, who was among the Indians “duped” by agents on the promise of jobs and taken to Russia and forced to work as a “helper” for the Russian Army.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday confirmed the death of Asfan, adding that they are in touch with the family here.

“We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India,” Indian embassy in Moscow said in a post on ‘X’.

Asfan’s elder brother Imran said the Indian embassy in Moscow on Wednesday informed the family about the 30-year-old’s death.

He requested the Central government to help them get back his brother’s mortal remains.

“We just got to know through the call (informing us about Asfan’s death). We don’t have any other information. His body has to be brought back. We request the central government to get back his body,” Imran said.

(With PTI inputs)







