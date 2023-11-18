National

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Narendra Singh Tomar Casts Vote, Sites BJP Wave

Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 27.62 per cent while neighboring Chhattisgarh saw 19.65 per cent polling in the second phase till 11 AM on Friday, the Election Commission informed on Friday. Voting for Madhya Pradesh’s all 230 assembly seats began at 7 AM today. – Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Narendra Singh Tomar Casts Vote, Sites BJP Wave

