Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Voting Concludes In Single-Phase; More Than 73 Percent Voter’s Turnout Recorded

Madhya Pradesh had seen 60.52 percent voter turnout till 3 PM in all the 230 assembly seats that went to the polls on Friday. The voter turnout in the state was 45.40 per cent till 1 PM. Voting for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 AM on Friday. – Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Voting Concludes In Single-Phase; More Than 73 Percent Voter’s Turnout Recorded

