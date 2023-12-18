magicpin named fastest growing technology company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023; attributes its success to rapid growth

magicpin-local savings super-app and India’s largest hyperlocal startup, today announced that it featured on the list of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023, which awards the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. This recognition underscores magicpins remarkable growth, innovation, and impact in the hyperlocal space.

magicpin team honored with Deloittes Technology Fast 50 India 2023 award in Bengaluru

Deloitte Technology Fast 50, over the years, has become one of the most aspirational and coveted recognition for tech entrepreneurs of the nation. The list comprises some highly competitive, new-age, agile businesses that are not only focusing on revenue and growth, but are also resolving numerous societal challenges, including issues of sustainability, financial inclusion, medical technology, et al.

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized among Indias fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte. We have grown 2.5x in the last 15 months with 10 million active users and have plans to achieve $12 billion GMV by the end of 2024. This achievement is a testament to our teams hard work and relentless commitment to growth,” said Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder of magicpin.

“Achieving sustained revenue growth over three years is a tremendous achievement. Attracting enough customers to attain such fast growth makes a strong statement about the quality of a company’s product and its leadership. magicpin’s phenomenal growth puts it in excellent company,” said Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP.