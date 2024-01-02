Manav Rachna under the Aegis of Dr OP Bhalla Foundation Launched ‘Donate Life’ Initiative Spearheaded by Ms. Syeira Bhalla

Shri Moolchand Sharma – Transport, Mines & Geology, Elections and Higher Education Minister, Haryana was the Chief Guest

Syeira Bhalla launched the ‘Donate Life: Join the Organ Revolution‘ Initiative

Shri. Moolchand Sharma unveiled the booklet of the initiative

71 members of Manav Rachna were felicitated for more than 10 years of continuous service

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions and Dr OP Bhalla Foundation welcomed the New Year 2024 on a pious note. A week-long Maha Mrityunjaya Yagna, an integral part of Manav Rachna’s legacy and tradition, envisioned by Founder Visionary Dr. O.P. Bhalla, commenced on December 26, 2023, and culminated on January 1, 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Donate Life Initiative Launched at Manav Rachna

The Purnahuti (culmination) of the yagna was held today in the august presence of Chief Guest – Shri Moolchand Sharma – Transport, Mines & Geology, Elections and Higher Education Minister, Haryana. Smt Satya Bhalla Chief Patron, MREI; Dr. Prashant Bhalla – President, MREI; Dr. Amit Bhalla – VP, MREI; VCs, Executive Directors, Heads of Institutions, Principals, and Directors sought the divine blessings.

Milestone Launch of ‘Donate Life: Join the Organ Revolution’ Initiative

Ms. Syeira Bhalla under the aegis of Dr OP Bhalla Foundation launched the ‘Donate Life: Join the Organ Revolution’ Initiative today. She shared the motivation behind this initiative, highlighting, “Organ donation rate in India is 0.86 per million population, a stark contrast to the 30 persons per million in some Western countries. This scarcity has led to a waiting list of over three lakh patients. Tragically, at least 20 individuals lose their lives daily while waiting for an organ.” She fervently urged all attendees to pledge for organ donation, resonating with the message, “Lets spread awareness, encourage participation, and together, sow seeds of hope and vitality through organ donation.”

It is noteworthy that Dr OP Bhalla Foundation received over 10 registrations for organ donation today.

On 16th September, 35 people registered for organ donation under the initiative by Dr O P Bhalla Foundation with Organ India.

A booklet of the initiative was unveiled by Chief Guest, Shri Moolchand Sharma; Dr. NC Wadhwa – DG, MREI and Vice Chairman, Dr OP Bhalla Foundation; Ms. Syeira Bhalla with other senior dignitaries of Manav Rachna.

Shri Moolchand Sharma expressed his delight on the launch of this noble initiative and emphasized that it is a pressing need of the hour to instigate positive change in society. He also shared, “The year 2024 is poised to usher in a new era in education, steering us confidently towards the realization of the Vision 2030 goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines.”

The imminent launch of this ambitious organ donation campaign strives to evoke societal awareness and participation in the noble cause of organ donation. With a vision to cultivate a culture of compassion and benevolence, this initiative seeks to dispel myths, educate the masses, and encourage individuals to pledge their organs, thus bestowing the gift of life.

Every year, members of the Manav Rachna family are awarded and applauded for their committed association of 10 years with Manav Rachna. This year, 71 members were awarded for continuously contributing to the cause of education and empowerment.

Giving her heartfelt new year wishes to the Manav Rachna Family, Smt. Satya Bhalla shared, “This tradition was initiated by our Visionary Founder Dr OP Bhalla, 17 years ago, and ever since Manav Rachna family has been welcoming in the New Year with with Maha Mrityunjay Yagna and Langar. Today, on this occasion, I am proud that Dr OP Bhalla Foundation launched the ‘Donate Life: Join the Organ Revolution‘ spearheaded by my granddaughter Syeira Bhalla.“