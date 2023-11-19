Telangana is all set to go to polls on November 30 in a single-phase. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats. The state is being ruled by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. – Manthani Assembly Election 2023: Candidate Names, Voting, Counting Details
Source
Telangana is all set to go to polls on November 30 in a single-phase. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats. The state is being ruled by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. – Manthani Assembly Election 2023: Candidate Names, Voting, Counting Details