Massive Fire Breaks Out At Power Distribution Company In Raipurs Kota, People Vacate Their Homes; Visuals Surface

People vacate their homes located near the power distribution company after a massive fire broke out in it in Raipur’s Kota area

Raipur: A Massive fire broke out in a power distribution company in Raipur’s Kota area in Chhattisgarh. The police and firefighters are present on the spot, news agency ANI reported. Visuals shared by ANI showed a massive blaze and smoke billowing out of the building.

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur’s Kota area; police and firefighters present on the spot #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/RfTfou6EGf — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

#WATCH | People vacate their homes located near the power distribution company after a massive fire broke out in it in Raipur’s Kota area; police and firefighters present on the spot.#Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/yxLXzUOURU — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024







