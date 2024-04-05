Massive Fire Breaks Out At Power Distribution Company In Raipurs Kota, People Vacate Their Homes; Visuals Surface

People vacate their homes located near the power distribution company after a massive fire broke out in it in Raipur’s Kota area
Raipur: A Massive fire broke out in a power distribution company in Raipur’s Kota area in Chhattisgarh. The police and firefighters are present on the spot, news agency ANI reported. Visuals shared by ANI showed a massive blaze and smoke billowing out of the building.
