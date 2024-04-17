Home

Massive Road Accident On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway, 10 Killed After Car Rams Into Tanker

In a massive road accident on the Ahmedabad Vadodara Expressway, a car rammed into a tanker near Nadiad town of Kheda, Gujarat killing at least 10 people. Know all about it…

Representative Image

New Delhi: One must remain extremely cautious while driving on the highways irrespective of the weather. It is important to be absolutely agile and alert otherwise it results in massive accidents, taking lives of the people. An unfortunate accident took place on the Ahmedabad Vadodara Expressway where a car rammed into a tanker, resulting in the death of ten people. The accident has occured near Nadiad town of Kheda in Gujarat. What exactly happened and how did people lose their lives, read to know in detail..

Massive Accident On Ahmedabad Vadodara Expressway

As said before, a massive accident happened on the Ahmedabad Vadodara Expressway which resulted in the death of ten people. In a tragic road accident, at least 10 people were killed after a car rammed into a tanker on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat’s Kheda. According to the officials, while eight people were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital.

Accident Kills 10 People, SP Tells Details

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kheda, Rajesh Gadhvi said that the car collided with a parked tanker on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway. “A tanker was parked on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway due to a technical fault. A car carrying 10 people collided with the parked tanker, 8 out of which died on the spot. 2 injured were taken to the hospital but they succumbed to their injuries,” Gadhvi said.

The accident took place near Nadiad and led to massive traffic on the 93-kilometre-long expressway. “Civil administration reached the spot immediately to rescue the bodies from the car, and attempts are being made to contact the relatives,” he said. Teams have been formed to smoothly complete the legal procedure going forward, the SP added.

