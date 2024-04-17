United Kolkata Sports Club launched with plans to revolutionize the football landscape

United Kolkata Sports Club, a pioneering initiative by Techno India Group, was officially launched yesterday.

The club, led by young enthusiastic players, aims to reshape the football landscape in India. The club envisions providing a comprehensive platform for young footballers to achieve success, from the grassroots to professional levels. This initiative is aimed at tapping and harnessing the potential of emerging football talents across India, by bringing young players from all over the nation on board.

Institutions such as Sister Nivedita University stand out, equipped with excellent sports infrastructure. By collaborating with such institutions, the club aims to create a supportive environment that offers many opportunities for students pursuing a career in sports.

Deepak Mondal, a highly respected former Indian footballer has been appointed as the new head coach. The association of the mercurial José Marcio Ramirez Barreto with the club adds to the excitement and anticipation of the journey ahead. With his extensive experience and expertise, he is expected to lead the team to new heights.

United Kolkata Sports Club stands out in its holistic approach to football development. Discussions are currently in progress with Goa, Mizoram, and reputed European organisations to facilitate collaborations and exchange of ideas.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Debdut Roychowdhury, the Secretary of the Club, shared the club’s ambitious plans, stating, “A new age of football has arrived in India, born from the devotion to the sport and the zeal to change the lives of our country’s young citizens. For us, United Kolkata Sports Club stands as a beacon of hope, an institution with a solemn promise to uplift sports to the highest of standards. The club aims to compete with new talents by taking in players from Universities across India. Our goal is to feature in the ISL shortly.” Roychowdhury also mentioned, “We are opening a sports university, for the students to pursue their career further in sports.”

The Club has secured practice grounds at Salt Lake to ensure uninterrupted training sessions for its players. Scouting efforts have been meticulously carried out, followed by the auspicious Bar Puja on April 14th, marked by the Bengali New Year. As the club embarks on its official journey, it aims to redefine the football landscape, ushering in a new era of excellence and opportunity for aspiring footballers.

Boiler Plate: United Kolkata Sports Club is a pioneering initiative by Techno India Group aimed at revolutionising football in India. With a holistic approach towards player development and strategic partnerships with domestic and international organisations, the club seeks to establish itself as a powerhouse in Indian football. The club is committed to providing a platform for university students who want to further their careers in sports. Through its unique approach towards player development, United Kolkata Sports Club endeavors to nurture talent and elevate the standard of football across the nation.