The NCW has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Supriya Shrinate regarding her “objectionable post” about candidate Kangana Ranaut.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

NCW Writes to EC, Registers Complaint Against Supriya Shrinate Over Her Purported Post On Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women on Monday took cognizance of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s post against Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, which has made headlines. The NCW wrote to the Election Commission and registered a complaint against Shrinate over her post. In a post on X, the Commission informed that such an act by the Congress leader is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women.

“National Commission for Women is appalled by the disgraceful conduct of Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir, who made lewd and derogatory remarks about Kangana Ranaut on social media. Such behaviour is intolerable and goes against the dignity of women. Rekha Sharma (Chairperson of NCW) has sent a letter to the Election Commissioner of India demanding an immediate and strict action against them. Let’s uphold respect and dignity for all women,” the NCW said.

The now-deleted Instagram post of Shrinate included a photograph of the Bollywood actress with the comment, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega?”

Kangana Ranaut promptly responded to Supriya’s post saying “we should abandon harsh judgments about women”.

BJP promptly reacted to Supriya Shrinate’s post and criticised her.

The saffron party’s IT incharge Amit Malviya demanded stringent action against the Congress leader and asked Mallikarjun Kharge to take stern action against her.

“Congress’s Supriya Shrinate makes an obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post. It is so disgusting that one can’t help, but ask – how does Congress collect so much filth in one place? If Kharge has any say in the party, he must sack her immediately or else resign,” Malviya, who is BJP IT cell head, posted on X.

After facing backlash, Congress Chairperson for Social Media and Digital Platforms Shrinate issued a clarification on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the comment. She said that anyone familiar with her character would understand that she would never make such comments about a woman, adding that someone had gained access to her accounts.

“Someone who had access to my meta accounts (FB and Insta) posted an absolutely disgusting and objectionable post, which has been taken down. Anyone who knows me will know I would never say that for a woman. However, a parody account that I have just discovered misusing my name is being run on Twitter which started the whole mischief, and is being reported,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ranaut is fully geared up to contest from the Mandi seat and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, for the opportunity.

“I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my ‘janmabhoomi’ and it has called me back, I am fortunate…If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me,” Kangana said.

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Seats

Himachal Pradesh, home to four vital Lok Sabha constituencies – Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra, witnessed a clean sweep by the BJP in the 2019 elections, resulting in them clinching all four seats. The forthcoming elections, scheduled for June 1, hold much significance. They will not only determine the successors for these four Lok Sabha positions, but they’ll also see the reshuffling of power in six assembly constituencies due to the omission of six disruptive Congress MLAs.







