Nepal Mayors Daughter, An Osho Meditator, Goes Missing In Goa; Last Seen Near Ashvem Bridge

New Delhi: A 36-year-old woman from Nepal, Aarti Hamal, daughter of a mayor in Nepal, has gone missing in Goa. According to her father, Aarti, a follower of Osho meditation, was staying in Goa for the past few months, and was last seen on Monday night in the vicinity of Ashvem Bridge on Monday at around 9.30 pm. She had been associated with the Osho Meditation Centre for the past few months, Nepalese newspaper, The Himalayan Times, reported.

Gopal Hamal, the mayor of Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city, took to social media to seek help in finding his elder daughter. Gopal said that Aarti’s friend informed the family of her disappearance.

“My elder daughter, Aarti, is an Osho meditator who has been living in Goa for a few months. However, I have received a message from her friend stating that she has lost contact with Aarti Zorba Vibes Ashwem Breeze since yesterday. I humbly request that those who live in Goa assist in the search for my daughter, Aarti,” he tweeted.

“Also, my younger daughter Arzoo and son-in-law are flying to Goa tonight to look for our elder daughter Aarti,” he further said. He also shared three phone numbers on social media to reach out in case of any information regarding the whereabouts of his daughter.

“I sincerely request that you contact 9794096014/8273538132/ 9389607953 to provide the necessary assistance in the search for my daughter,” he wrote on X.

A missing persons’ report has been lodged. The family of the woman is expected to arrive in Goa on Wednesday. We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace her,” said an officer involved in the probe.

The restaurant manager told The Indian Express that the woman had been staying with them for the past 20 days. “She was travelling alone. She is a frequent visitor and has been coming to Goa for a vacation for several years. Yesterday night, she was spotted near the restaurant on the beach. When she did not return in the morning, we informed her family as well as the police.” According to report in NDTV, she has been found at a hotel in North Goa’s Mandrem on Wednesday.







