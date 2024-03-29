Home

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: NIA Announces Rs 20 Lakh Reward For Tip On Two Suspects

The NIA on Friday announced Rs 20 lakh reward for information on the two suspects.

Bengaluru: In the latest development in the Bengaluru Cafe Blast case, the National Investigation Agency on Friday announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for people who will provide information on the two suspects. Notably, the central agency has announced Rs 20 lakh reward for suspects – Musaavir Hussain Shazib, the man who allegedly planted the IED bomb inside the café, and another suspect named Abdul Matheen Taha, who was suspected to be involved in the conspiracy. Both the accused are already in the central agency’s wanted list in the 2020 terrorism case.

The notification stated that whoever has information on both accused can directly contact to NIA through the provided e-mail – info.blr.nia@gov.in or call. The agency stated that Shazib was concealing his identity by using fake name – Mohammed Juned Sayed. Similarly, another suspect Taahaa was using Hindu name documents and fake Aadhar Card with name Vignesh. The NIA further assured that the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

Recently, NIA arrested one of the co-conspirators, named Muzammil Shareef in massive search operations at 18 locations – 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA conducted raids at the residences of three suspects on March 17. During the searches, the agency seized several digital devices and cash. According to the agency, Shareef provided logistical support to the accused involved in the blast. At least 10 people sustained injuries in the low-intensity blast at the Rameshwaram Café on March 1. The accused carried out the explosion triggering an IED bomb using a timer.







