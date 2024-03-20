Nomination Process For 1st Phase Begins In 102 Seats Across 21 States And UTs

The Election Commission has announced that the notification for the polls will be issued on March 20, while March 27 is the last date for filing nominations.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Nomination Process For 1st Phase Begins

New Delhi: The nomination process for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 on April 19 has commenced in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories with the issuance of notification from the Election Commission today. The commencement of the nomination process for the phase in politically significant states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan marks the beginning of a crucial democratic exercise that will shape the future of the nation.

Nomination Process Starts In Uttar Ptradesh

The elections to the 18th Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh begin on Wednesday with nominations for the first phase of the seven-phase polls in the state, the Election Commission said.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh—Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (Scheduled Caste), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit—will vote in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

According to the Election Commission, the notification for the polls will be issued on March 20, while March 27 is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on March 28 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is March 30. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, the Election Commission added.

This time, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced to contest the elections alone, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has formed an alliance with the Congress and both parties are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Nomination For First Phase Starts In Rajasthan

The process for filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls will begin on Wednesday in Rajasthan, an official said.

Voting will be held in 12 Lok Sabha constituencies—Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur—on April 19, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said in a statement. He said that nominations can be filed until March 27. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on March 28 and names can be withdrawn until March 30.

For filing nominations, general candidates will have to deposit a security deposit of Rs 25,000 and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates will have to deposit Rs 12,500, the statement said. Gupta said the process of filling out nominations will start at 11 am and continue until 3 PM.

