NationalPolitics

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (20.03.24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results OUT SOON

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (20.03.24): 1st and 2nd Round Results: LIVE Updates.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (20.03.24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results OUT SOON - LIVE Updates
Shillong Teer lottery

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (March 20, 2024): 1st and 2nd Round Results Updates: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is deeply ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya, India’s north-eastern state. The popularity of the lottery game draws significant interest in it, making it widely recognized across the country. The lottery draws take place at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, excluding Sundays and results are declared here at India.com. The active participation of various clubs within the Khasi Hills Arche Sports Association contributes to the game’s enduring fame in the city. Recognized as a recreational pastime under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the Shillong Teer game stands out for its unique features.

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (20.03.24): 1st And 2nd Round Results OUT SOON

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Nayad Saini-led Haryana Government Carries Out Its First Cabinet Expansion

16 hours ago

Prime Minister Targets At Shakti Remark, Calls It Insult To Hindu Religion And Faith

16 hours ago

Three-pronged Sustainable Solution for Bengaluru Water Crisis

16 hours ago

Supreme Court Asks ECI to Recognise ‘Man Blowing Turha’ As Symbol of Sharad Pawar Faction

17 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow