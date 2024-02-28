Oakridge Bachupally Students Shine Globally with Early University Offers

Oakridge Bachupally, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic education, is proud to announce that several of its 2023 CBSE and IBDP students have already received early university offers from prestigious institutions. This remarkable achievement underscores the dedication, diligence, and academic prowess of Oakridge Bachupally students, positioning them as frontrunners in the pursuit of higher education.

(L-R) Saharsh CBSE 12, Isha DP2, Parthu CBSE 12 are among the students who received early offers from prestigious universities

In a testament to their exceptional abilities and unwavering commitment, a cohort of students from Oakridge Bachupally has demonstrated remarkable academic prowess, securing early acceptance offers from esteemed universities, both Indian and international. Among the prestigious institutions extending offers to Oakridge students are renowned names such as the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, Virginia Commonwealth University, Drexel University, Temple University, and OP Jindal University in India.

Ms. Shalini, Head of CBSE Curriculum at Oakridge Bachupally, expressed her elation, stating, “The early university offers received by our students reflect their exceptional academic acumen and dedication to learning. We are immensely proud of their achievements, which stand as a testament to the rigorous academic preparation and holistic development offered at Oakridge Bachupally.”

Ms. Anuradha, International Curriculum Head at Oakridge Bachupally, emphasized the significance of this accomplishment within the global academic landscape, stating, “The early offers received by our students underscore Oakridge Bachupallys commitment to fostering a conducive environment that nurtures intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and a passion for learning. This achievement reflects the schools unwavering dedication to providing a world-class education that prepares students for success both academically and personally.”

This milestone not only highlights the academic excellence at Oakridge Bachupally but also underscores the schools commitment to providing a supportive and enriching learning environment that empowers students to realize their full potential. Oakridge Bachupally takes pride in its holistic approach to education, which encompasses not only academic excellence but also personal development, character building, and the cultivation of lifelong learning skills.

Principal of Oakridge Bachupally, Ms. Baljeet Oberoi, commended the students for their outstanding achievements, remarking, “The early university offers received by our students reflect their exceptional talents, determination, and perseverance. We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and celebrate their success as a testament to the collaborative efforts of our dedicated faculty, supportive parents, and the entire Oakridge Bachupally community.”

Isha Matta, a DP2 student aspiring to be a doctor, has received acceptance offers from more than 12 universities worldwide says, “Oakridge has been my guiding light, empowering me with platforms like TEDx and leadership roles. Its where I found my voice and the courage to lead. Im grateful for the opportunities and the journey that prepared me.”

As Oakridge Bachupally continues to foster a culture of excellence and innovation, the early university offers received by its students serve as a testament to the schools unwavering dedication to nurturing future leaders, innovators, and changemakers.