Oakridge International School Mohali Marks 10 Glorious Years of Transformative Education

In a momentous celebration of a decade of excellence, Oakridge International School, a distinguished member of the esteemed Nord Anglia Education family, proudly commemorates its ten-year journey of shaping young minds, fostering innovation, and exemplifying educational brilliance.

Oakridge Mohali Campus

Unlocking Doors to Transformation

“Our educational strategy is rooted in the idea of opening doors for our students by creating transformative learning experiences,” shares the School Principal, Ms. Suman Kalra. This philosophy is ingrained in every facet of Oakridge’s curriculum and activities, fostering critical thinking, innovation, and the holistic development of each student.

A Promise to Parents: Equipped for Success

The promise to the parent community is resolute and unequivocal: “Your child will leave our school with everything they need for success – whatever they choose to be or do in life.” This assurance underscores Oakridges commitment to delivering an education beyond academics, nurturing character, leadership, and a global perspective.

10 Years at a Glance:

2013: The First Academic Session began

2014: World Education Award 2013 for Innovation in Teaching Pedagogy

2015: 1st IBPYP school in Mohali

2019:

Joined Nord Anglia Education- Global Chain of Premium Schools

International School Award by the British Council.

2020: CEII Future School in Punjab

2022: Became the 1st IBDP School in Mohali

2023: Ranked #1 International Day School in Punjab by Education World India School Rankings 8th time in a row

Oakridge, Mohali stands as a testament to its outstanding features that have established it as a beacon of educational excellence:

At Oakridge, we prioritize academic excellence, investing in the worlds best teachers and offering world-class technology-enabled learning facilities. Our transformative learning experiences go beyond textbooks, emphasizing experiential learning that fosters curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. We offer unparalleled opportunities for our students through collaborations with renowned institutions like MIT, UNICEF, and Juilliard.

Our social purpose is to inspire our students to become change-makers in their communities, and our structured CAS (Community Action Services) program helps us achieve this. When you join Oakridge, you become part of the Nord Anglia family – a global community of 70,000 students and 80+ premium schools spread across 30+ nations, opening a world of opportunities for your child.

A Decade of Excellence, A Lifetime of Impact

This milestone is not merely a reflection of the past ten years but a testament to the potential and promise the school continues to infuse into every student who walks through its doors.

To know more about it, visit www.oakridge.in/mohali.

About Oakridge International School

Oakridge International School Mohali, a Nord Anglia Education School, is a leading premium educational institution. It has the proud privilege of being the pioneer of IB schooling and one of Indias largest providers of IB education. With the experienced and IB-trained faculty, the school has consistently achieved outstanding results, and its students are placed into the world’s leading universities. Oakridge offers PYP, MYP, IBDP, and CBSE curricula and is recognised as one of the best schools in India.