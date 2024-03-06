Home

News

One Nation One Election This Year? Law Commission Expected To Submit Report On Simultaneous Polls This Week

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, reports suggest that the Law Commission may submit its report on ‘One Nation One Election’ this week, sparking the question of simultaneous polls in the country.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

One Nation One Election

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are just round the corner and the different political parties have begun preparing for the General Elections; campaigns have begun, candidates list is being made and released and manifestos and agendas are also being readied. Amid the preparations, there are reports that the report of the Law Commission of India, on ‘One Nation One Election’ may likely be submitted this week, sparking the question of simultaneous elections in the country again. What is ‘One Nation One Election’ and what are the reports suggesting Law Commission’s report on the Simultaneous Polls, read to know…

What Is ‘One Nation One Election’?

A proposal under Government of India’s consideration, ‘One Nation One Election’, as the name suggests, talks about simultaneous elections in the country, for both Lok Sabha and all the state assemblies. The intention is to conduct elections for the Centre and all states, either on one day or within a specific time frame. Before application of this proposal, a detailed report evaluating the pros and cons of ‘One Nation One Election’ has been asked by the Law Commission of India. According to latest reports, the Law Commission may submit its detailed report on simultaneous polls this week.

Law Commission Report On ‘One Nation One Election’ This Week

As mentioned earlier, the Law Commission may submit its report on simultaneous polls to the government next week in which it could recommend adding a new chapter to the Constitution on ‘one nation, one election’ and holding the gigantic democratic exercise for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country by mid-2029. According to sources, the Commission, under Justice (retd) Ritu Raj Awasthi, would recommend an amendment to the Constitution to add the “new chapter or part” on simultaneous elections. The panel would also recommend synchronising the terms of legislative assemblies in “three phases” in the next five years so that the first simultaneous polls could be held in May-June 2029 when elections for the 19th Lok Sabha are due, they said.

New Chapter In Constitution Related To ‘Simultaneous Elections’

The new chapter in the Constitution would include issues related to “simultaneous election”, “sustainability of simultaneous elections” and “common electoral roll” for Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, panchayats and municipalities so that the three-tier simultaneous polls could be held together “in one go”, the sources explained. The five-year period in which the terms of assemblies will be synchronised will be spread over three phases. The Commission would recommend that the first phase may deal with state assemblies whose period will have to be curtailed by a few months — three or six months.

What Will Happen If Govt Falls Due To No-Confidence?

In case a government falls due to no confidence or if there is a hung House, the Commission would recommend constitution of a “unity government” with representatives from various political parties. In case the unity government formula does not work, the law panel would recommend holding fresh elections for the remainder of the term of the House. “Suppose fresh elections are called for and the government still has three years, then polls should be for the remainder of the term — three years — to ensure sustainability,” a source explained.

Ram Nath Kovind-Led High Level Committee On Simultaneous Polls

Besides the Law Commission, a high-level committee under former president Ram Nath Kovind is also working on a report on how simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, municipalities and panchayats can be held by tweaking the Constitution and the existing legal framework. It is likely to incorporate recommendation of the law panel in its report.

(Inputs from PTI)







