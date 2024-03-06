Home

5 Killed In Cylinder Blast In Kakori Near Lucknow

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the political parties have started preparing for the polls and agendas and promises to the people are being prepared. According to latest reports, Rahul Gandhi may announce a 10-point poll promise for the youth and unemployed people of the country in the rally to be addressed by him and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Badnawar District of Madhya Pradesh, on March 6. The Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest will also resume today, as the farmer unions will restart their march to the national capital and on March 10, they will be organising a ‘Rail Roko Andolan’. Mamata Banerjee will also be announcing ‘something important’ at 10:00 AM today. In international news, the Super Tuesday Results are awaited as they will show who will be the presidential candidates for the Democratics and the Republicans, in the US Presidential Elections 2024. For all the latest news updates and breaking news, stay tuned to India.com..







