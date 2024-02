Phoenix Marketcity, Pune Presents the Great Indian Restaurant Festival in Association with Swiggy Dineout

Phoenix Marketcity Pune in collaboration with Swiggy Dineout, is thrilled to present the Great Indian Restaurant Festival from February 7th to March 31st, 2024. During this exciting period, patrons can relish up to 50% discounts on their dining bills at a variety of participating restaurants.

Swiggy Dineout Great Indian Restaurant Festival in association with Phoenix Marketcity, Pune

The Great Indian Restaurant Festival is a celebration of Punes rich and varied culinary landscape, providing an opportunity for food enthusiasts to explore and savor a wide range of cuisines. With discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, the festival aims to make the dining experience not only enjoyable but also budget-friendly for all patrons.

The festival boasts a stellar lineup of some of Punes finest dining establishments, including Cha Cha Cha, Punjab Grill, Shizusan, Ishaara, Puno, and Social, among others. Each restaurant will showcase a unique and delectable menu, promising a diverse culinary experience for all attendees.

Swiggy Dineout, a leading platform for discovering and booking dining experiences, is excited about the collaboration. The partnership with Phoenix Marketcity for the Great Indian Restaurant Festival aligns seamlessly with the mission to create memorable dining experiences. The platform looks forward to providing the best offers and deals to users, ensuring they have a delightful time exploring the culinary delights on offer.

Whether craving the robust flavors of North Indian cuisine, the exotic tastes of Asian fusion, or the eclectic offerings of modern gastronomy, the Great Indian Restaurant Festival at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, promises something for every palate. Food enthusiasts are encouraged to make reservations early to savor the culinary delights at Cha Cha Cha, Punjab Grill, Shizusan, Ishaara, Puno, Social, and more. Dont miss this opportunity to indulge in an extraordinary dining experience while enjoying up to 50% off on dining bills.

