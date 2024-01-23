Phoenix Marketcity, Pune Unveils Majestic 25-Foot Lord Hanuman Sculpture Titled Divine Vibrations in Commemoration of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Phoenix Marketcity Pune is proud to announce a momentous celebration in honour of the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. As a gesture of immense reverence and festivity, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune has unveiled an awe-inspiring 25-foot Lord Hanuman sculpture in the mall atrium on January 22, 2024.

Majestic 25-Foot Lord Hanuman figurine made with 26,000 handmade brass bells at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune

This grand installation is a manifestation of the joyous occasion surrounding the Ram Mandir inauguration and serves as a symbolic tribute to Lord Rama, commemorating his birthplace in Ayodhya. The 25-foot Lord Hanuman figurine, made and adorned with an astonishing 26,000 handmade brass bells, will be a spectacular sight in Atrium 5, encapsulating the essence of divine vibrations. The installation seeks to bring together the community in a spirit of cultural harmony, echoing the sentiments of millions of Hindus globally who are celebrating this historic event. The craftsmanship and attention to detail in this colossal Lord Hanuman figurine are not only a testament to artistic excellence but also a heartfelt expression of respect for Indias rich history and religious heritage.

The sculptural Installation of Lord Hanuman has been designed by Mrs. Charuvi Agrawal, who is a renowned animation film director, producer, and an immersive artist. Her films have been screened at various film festivals while her artwork has been displayed at various public forums besides being in homes of discerning collectors in India. Her work routinely tests the boundaries of interactive technology, design and art employing elements of Indian mythology to present transformational and immersive storytelling. In 2021, she co-created “The Legend of Hanuman” animated series which was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The series has been applauded for its incredible visual design and animation. It was one of the top binged shows in 2021, 2022 and 2024 in India and has a splendid rating of 9.2 on IMDB.com.

“We are honored to be a part of this significant moment in history as we celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The installation of the 25-foot Lord Hanuman structure is our way of contributing to the collective joy and reverence felt by millions of Hindus worldwide. It is a symbol of unity, devotion, and cultural pride,” said Anshuman Bharadwaj, Centre Director at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune.

This event is open to the public, inviting everyone to witness the grandeur and craftsmanship of the Lord Hanuman structure. The installation will be on display from January 22, 2024, and will serve as a poignant prelude to the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Phoenix Marketcity, Pune invites all patrons and well-wishers to join in this celebration of cultural and spiritual significance, as we collectively mark this historic moment in the heart of Pune.

For more information, visit Phoenix Marketcity Pune.