Pixl, a Leading Web Design Firm in India, Expands Footprint to USA

With a well-established reputation for delivering top-rated, award-winning web solutions, Pixl has become a trusted partner for businesses globally, serving a diverse range of industries. Over the years, Pixl has demonstrated its expertise in developing websites, custom software, and mobile applications for both B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses.

Bharath Gupta – CEO and Anju Soni Managing Director

Under the leadership of CEO Bharath Gupta and Managing Director Anju Soni, Pixl has achieved remarkable success, experiencing a consistent 30-percent growth year over year. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Pixl as it continues to broaden its teams, locations, services, and client verticals.

“Our expansion into the United States represents a strategic move to better serve our clients in North America and strengthen our position as a global leader in web solutions,” said Bharath Gupta, CEO of Pixl. “We are excited to bring our expertise to the dynamic business landscape of New York City and explore new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.“

Pixls commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions has allowed the company to establish itself as a preferred partner for businesses seeking digital transformation. The decision to open an office in New York City aligns with Pixls vision of being closer to its clients and adapting to the evolving needs of the market.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Anju Soni, Managing Director of Pixl, commented, “Our expansion is not just about physical presence; its about being more accessible to our clients, understanding their unique challenges, and delivering tailored solutions. We are confident that our New York City office will further enhance our ability to create impactful digital experiences for businesses in the United States.”

Looking ahead, Pixl has ambitious plans for further expansion and is set to explore opportunities in Europe over the next few months. This strategic move reflects Pixls dedication to becoming a global player in the web solutions industry.

For more information about Pixl and its services, please visit Pixl.in.

About Pixl

Pixl is a web design, digital marketing, and mobile app development company based in Hyderabad, India, with 16 years of experience. With a focus on B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses, Pixl has gained recognition for its top-rated, award-winning web solutions, serving clients globally across various industries.