itel A70 Set to be India’s First Smartphone with 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM under 8K, Featuring a 6.6-inch HD+ Screen with Dynamic Bar

According to previous leaks and render images, itel, a popular smartphone brand of New India, is all set to launch itel A70, Indias first-ever smartphone under INR 8000 with an impressive 256GB ROM and 12GB(4+8) RAM along with a big 6.6-inch HD+ Display & Dynamic bar. The smartphone will also feature a robust 5000 mAh battery supported by Type-C charging, ensuring users an uninterrupted experience. The new launch by itel is poised to introduce an unparalleled memory experience, marking a significant milestone positioning itel A70 as a trailblazer in the segment, and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

itel A70

Along with the extensive memory and the long-lasting 5000 mAh battery, another standout feature, as per the leaks, will be the sizable 6.6-inch HD+ Display with an interactive Dynamic Bar. This feature is a true multitaskers dream, allowing users to forgo switching between apps or fumbling through menus. Having such advanced features in the sub 8K segment is a dream for budget users, and itel is poised to fulfill this aspiration with advanced features like these.

Priced at an anticipated tag below INR 8000, the brands commitment to value-plus proposition and industry-first features underscores a strategic approach to empower a larger audience with access to advanced features and innovations. The smartphone is teased to come in three variants

256GB ROM with 12GB (4+8) RAM

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

128 GB ROM with 12GB (4+8) RAM

64GB ROM with 12GB (4+8) RAM.

â

Beyond specifications, the itel A70 is anticipated to be a design masterpiece, featuring sleek aesthetics. Prioritizing a seamless fusion of style and functionality, the brand seeks to connect with the preferences of Gen Z users. Customers can register for the highly anticipated itel A70 on Amazon by clicking the “Notify Me” link.

Building upon the triumphs of 2023, itels A Series sets out to reshape the budget market landscape through a fusion of cutting-edge technology and inventive features, all offered at an unparalleled price point. Positioned as a frontrunner in the Sub 10K Smartphone segment, itel is poised to transform its A series with a notable upgrading. Tailored for entry-level users in pursuit of digital enhancement, the imminent launch pledges a comprehensive digital journey enriched with state-of-the-art features.

Establishing its leadership in both feature phones and smartphones spanning diverse price ranges, itel remains steadfast in fortifying its standing as a trailblazer in the industry. With a growing portfolio of gadgets, the brand asserts its leadership position. With a substantial consumer base around 10 crores in India, itels upcoming release is poised to reshape the smartphone landscape. Keep an eye out for the eagerly anticipated grand launch.