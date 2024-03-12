Home

Viral

PM Modi Applauds Youtuber Mohit Kumar For Namo Bharat Train Video: WATCH

The Namo Bharat train has an aerodynamic design which reduces the drag when it travels.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The video was shot by YouTuber Mohit Kumar who covers infrastructure projects.

Namo Bharat Train Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the video of the Namo Bharat Train crossing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The video was shot by YouTuber Mohit Kumar who covers infrastructure projects.

Responding to the video Prime Minister Modi posted on X: “Great video… Your Timeline gives a good perspective of the new India we are building together.”

Watch The Video Here

Great video… Your Timeline gives a good perspective of the new India we are building together. https://t.co/sgiyKXeOrI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2024

Responding to the X post by PM Modi, Mohit Kumar, who goes by the handle @DetoxTravellerr on X posted: “I am thrilled by looking at responses post PM’s tweet on my work.🙏My deepest gratitude towards @narendramodi ji for not only appreciating but also encouraging all the creators. Thank You so much Sir. Today is the really good day❤️https://youtube.com/c/DetoxTraveller.”

I am thrilled by looking at responses post PM’s tweet on my work.🙏 My deepest gratitude towards @narendramodi ji for not only appreciating but also encouraging all the creators. Thank You so much Sir. Today is the really good day❤️https://t.co/lyPXgxhXbj https://t.co/lbwn2UNmkP — Mohit Kumar (@DetoxTravellerr) March 12, 2024

The Namo Bharat is an Indian electric multiple unit (EMU) train built for RapidX (Regional Rapid Transit services). The train was designed by the French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom at its engineering centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, and was manufactured in Savli, Gujarat.

The train has an aerodynamic design which reduces the drag when it travels. The train has a design speed of 180 km/h (110 mph) and is operated at a speed of 160 km/h (99 mph).

On 20 October 2023, the trainset was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and entered service.

The train is designed to have a stainless steel body with an aerodynamic nose cone to reduce the air drag resistance produced while travelling at higher speeds.







