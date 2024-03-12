NationalPolitics

PM Modi Applauds Youtuber Mohit Kumar For Namo Bharat Train Video: WATCH

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 20 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

  • Home
  • Viral
  • PM Modi Applauds Youtuber Mohit Kumar For Namo Bharat Train Video: WATCH

The Namo Bharat train has an aerodynamic design which reduces the drag when it travels.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Youtuber, Mohit Kumar, Namo Bharat Train, Video, viral video, Namo Bharat, Train, Narendra Modi, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, electric multiple unit, RapidX, Alstom, Hyderabad, Telangana, Savli, Gujarat
The video was shot by YouTuber Mohit Kumar who covers infrastructure projects.

Namo Bharat Train Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the video of the Namo Bharat Train crossing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The video was shot by YouTuber Mohit Kumar who covers infrastructure projects.

Responding to the video Prime Minister Modi posted on X: “Great video… Your Timeline gives a good perspective of the new India we are building together.”

Watch The Video Here

Responding to the X post by PM Modi, Mohit Kumar, who goes by the handle @DetoxTravellerr on X posted: “I am thrilled by looking at responses post PM’s tweet on my work.🙏My deepest gratitude towards @narendramodi ji for not only appreciating but also encouraging all the creators. Thank You so much Sir. Today is the really good day❤️https://youtube.com/c/DetoxTraveller.”

The Namo Bharat is an Indian electric multiple unit (EMU) train built for RapidX (Regional Rapid Transit services). The train was designed by the French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom at its engineering centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, and was manufactured in Savli, Gujarat.

The train has an aerodynamic design which reduces the drag when it travels. The train has a design speed of 180 km/h (110 mph) and is operated at a speed of 160 km/h (99 mph).

On 20 October 2023, the trainset was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and entered service.

The train is designed to have a stainless steel body with an aerodynamic nose cone to reduce the air drag resistance produced while travelling at higher speeds.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 20 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Who is Nayab Singh Saini? Haryana

5 hours ago

Nayab Saini Takes Oath As Chief Minister of Haryana

5 hours ago

E-Smart Clinic Goes LIVE! A Lord’s Mark Initiative for a Healthier India in Collaboration with Government of India

6 hours ago

Wiley & Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) Sign Open Access Agreement in India

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow