PM Modi Dives Into Sea To Offer Prayers At Submerged Ancient City Dwarka | Watch

New Delhi: In a move to attract more and more tourists to the submerged ancient city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delightfully undertook a scuba diving adventure at Panchkui Beach, juxtaposing the Arabian Sea in Gujarat today. His deep-sea prayers in the submerged ancient city of Dwarka were described as an ethereal spiritual upliftment.

PM Modi Calls Expereince ‘Divine’

“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all,” the PM wrote on X.

Dwarka, known for its connection with Lord Krishna, was once a thriving city that is believed to be submerged under the sea centuries ago after Krishna’s departure from Earth.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated ‘Sudarshan Setu’, the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km, on the Arabian Sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Later, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4150 crore in the city. PM Modi was felicitated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with a miniature of Dwarkadhish temple.

The project inaugurated by the PM includes a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing pipeline end manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system to a nearby new location.

(With inputs from agencies)